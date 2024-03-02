Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    2 March 2024
    date_range 2 March 2024 4:43 AM GMT

    വ്ലോ​ഗ​ര്‍ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര വി​ല​ക്ക്

    Travel ban
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പ്ര​മു​ഖ വ്ലോ​ഗ​ര്‍ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര നി​രോ​ധ​നം ഏ​ര്‍പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ക്രി​മി​ന​ല്‍ കോ​ട​തി. അ​ധാ​ർ​മി​ക പെ​രു​മാ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ൽ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടാ​ൻ പ്രേ​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചെ​ന്ന ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് യാ​ത്രാ വി​ല​ക്ക് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ച​ത്. നേ​ര​ത്തേ ഇ​ത് സം​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​യ വി​ഡി​യോ​ക​ളും ചി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളും കോ​ട​തി​ല്‍ സ​മ​ര്‍പ്പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. ക​ര്‍ശ​ന​മാ​യ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ മീ​ഡി​യ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​മാ​ണ് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് നി​ല​വി​ലു​ള്ള​ത്.

