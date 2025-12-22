Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 Dec 2025 9:45 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Dec 2025 9:45 AM IST
ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണംtext_fields
News Summary - Traffic control
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: അബൂ ഫുതൈറ പ്രദേശത്തിന് സമീപം വാഹന ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങൾ ഏർപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതായി ജനറൽ ട്രാഫിക് വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു. കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റിയിൽ നിന്ന് ഫഹാഹീലിലേക്കുള്ള റോഡ് 30ലെ വലത് ലെയ്ൻ താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചിടും.
റോഡ് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികളുടെ ഭാഗമായി അഹ്മദിയിലേക്കുള്ള അബൂ ഫുതൈറ എക്സിറ്റും അടച്ചിടും. ഈ മാസം 24 വരെയാണ് നിയന്ത്രണം. യാത്രക്കാർ ബദൽ വഴികൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കണമെന്ന് ട്രാഫിക് വകുപ്പ് നിർദേശിച്ചു.
