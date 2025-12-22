Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 22 Dec 2025 9:45 AM IST
    date_range 22 Dec 2025 9:45 AM IST

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ബൂ ഫു​തൈ​റ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തി​ന് സ​മീ​പം വാ​ഹ​ന ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​താ​യി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ലി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള റോ​ഡ്‌ 30ലെ ​വ​ല​ത് ലെ​യ്ൻ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും.

    റോ​ഡ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി അ​ഹ്മ​ദി​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള അ​ബൂ ഫു​തൈ​റ എ​ക്സി​റ്റും അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും. ഈ ​മാ​സം 24 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം. യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ ബ​ദ​ൽ വ​ഴി​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് വ​കു​പ്പ് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:gulfnewsKuwaitgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Traffic control
