Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Dec 2025 11:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Dec 2025 11:33 AM IST

    ടോ​സ്റ്റ്മാ​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക്ല​ബ് അ​ഞ്ചാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം നാ​ളെ

    ടോ​സ്റ്റ്മാ​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക്ല​ബ് അ​ഞ്ചാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം നാ​ളെ
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഭ​വ​ൻ​സ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് മ​ല​യാ​ളം ടോ​സ്റ്റ്മാ​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക്ല​ബ് അ​ഞ്ചാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റു മു​ത​ൽ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​നാ​യി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് ജോ​ർ​ജ് കു​ള​ങ്ങ​ര​യാ​ണ് മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ രം​ഗ​ത്തു​ള്ള​വ​രും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. മ​ല​യാ​ള ഭാ​ഷ​യെ സ്നേ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രെ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് സ്വാ​ഗ​തം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​താ​യി ക്ല​ബ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ൻ എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ. സു​നി​ൽ, വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ ഉ​പാ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ ജ​സ്നിം മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഫോ​ൺ: 99284766.

