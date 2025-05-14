Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 May 2025 8:25 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 May 2025 8:25 AM IST
ടോസ്റ്റ്മാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് വാർഷിക പ്രസംഗമത്സരംtext_fields
News Summary - Toastmasters Annual Speech Contest
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിലെ മലയാള ഭാഷാപ്രേമികളുടെ ക്ലബ്ബായ ഭവൻസ് കുവൈത്ത് മലയാളം ടോസ്റ്റ്മാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് ക്ലബ് വാർഷികപ്രസംഗമത്സരം സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. മേയ് 31ന് വൈകുന്നേരം 4.30 മുതൽ അബ്ബാസിയ ഭവൻസ് സ്മാർട് ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂളിലാണ് മത്സരം.
മത്സരാർഥികൾ 98913887/99182907 നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടണം. ടോസ്റ്റ്മാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് സംഘടനയിൽ അംഗത്വം നേടാനും ഭാരവാഹികളുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെടാം.
