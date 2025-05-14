Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_right...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 14 May 2025 8:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 May 2025 8:25 AM IST

    ടോ​സ്റ്റ്മാ​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പ്ര​സം​ഗ​മ​ത്സ​രം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ടോ​സ്റ്റ്മാ​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പ്ര​സം​ഗ​മ​ത്സ​രം
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ള ഭാ​ഷാ​പ്രേ​മി​ക​ളു​ടെ ക്ല​ബ്ബാ​യ ഭ​വ​ൻ​സ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് മ​ല​യാ​ളം ടോ​സ്റ്റ്മാ​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക്ല​ബ് വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​പ്ര​സം​ഗ​മ​ത്സ​രം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. മേ​യ് 31ന് ​വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം 4.30 മു​ത​ൽ അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഭ​വ​ൻ​സ് സ്മാ​ർ​ട് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​രം.

    മ​ത്സ​രാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ 98913887/99182907 ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണം. ടോ​സ്റ്റ്മാ​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യി​ൽ അം​ഗ​ത്വം നേ​ടാ​നും ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:contesttoastmastersannual speech
    News Summary - Toastmasters Annual Speech Contest
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X