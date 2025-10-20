തിരൂർ സ്വദേശി സൈഫുദ്ദീൻ കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 Oct 2025 4:19 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Oct 2025 4:19 PM IST
തിരൂർ സ്വദേശി സൈഫുദ്ദീൻ കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Tirur native Saifuddin passes away in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: തിരൂർ പൂകൈത സ്വദേശി മായിങ്കാനകത്ത് കുന്നത്ത് സൈഫുദ്ദീൻ (40) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് തുടർന്ന് ജാബിർ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ ചികിൽസയിലായിരുന്നു.
കുവൈത്ത് കെ.എം.സി.സി തിരൂർ മണ്ഡലം പ്രവർത്തകനായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ സൈനുദ്ദീൻ. മാതാവ്: സുലൈഖ. ഭാര്യ: ഫസീല. മക്കൾ: ഫാത്തിമ ഇശ്ബ, ഇസ്യാൻ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഷറഫുദ്ദീൻ, ബദറുദ്ദീൻ (ഇരുവരും ദുബൈ), സഹാമിയ ഷെറിൻ.
