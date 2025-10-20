Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightതിരൂർ സ്വദേശി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Oct 2025 4:19 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Oct 2025 4:19 PM IST

    തിരൂർ സ്വദേശി സൈഫുദ്ദീൻ കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തിരൂർ സ്വദേശി സൈഫുദ്ദീൻ കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സൈഫുദ്ദീൻ 

    Listen to this Article

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: തിരൂർ പൂകൈത സ്വദേശി മായിങ്കാനകത്ത് കുന്നത്ത് സൈഫുദ്ദീൻ (40) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് തുടർന്ന് ജാബിർ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ ചികിൽസയിലായിരുന്നു.

    കുവൈത്ത് കെ.എം.സി.സി തിരൂർ മണ്ഡലം പ്രവർത്തകനായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ സൈനുദ്ദീൻ. മാതാവ്: സുലൈഖ. ഭാര്യ: ഫസീല. മക്കൾ: ഫാത്തിമ ഇശ്ബ, ഇസ്യാൻ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഷറഫുദ്ദീൻ, ബദറുദ്ദീൻ (ഇരുവരും ദുബൈ), സഹാമിയ ഷെറിൻ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:kmcc kuwaittirur nativepasses awayjabir hospitalKuwait
    News Summary - Tirur native Saifuddin passes away in Kuwait
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X