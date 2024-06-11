Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 Jun 2024 5:49 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 Jun 2024 5:49 AM GMT
News Summary - Time control for trucks
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: വേനൽക്കാലത്ത് റോഡുകളിൽ ട്രക്കുകൾക്ക് സമയ നിയന്ത്രണം. ഉച്ചക്ക് 12.30 മുതൽ വൈകീട്ട് 3.30 വരെയാണ് നിയന്ത്രണം. ഈ സമയങ്ങളിൽ റോഡുകളിൽ ട്രക്കുകൾ ഓടിക്കുന്നത് നിരോധിച്ചതായി ട്രാഫിക് ജനറൽ അഡ്മിനിസ്ട്രേഷൻ അറിയിച്ചു. ഈ മാസം 15 മുതൽ ആഗസ്റ്റ് 31വരെയാണ് നിയന്ത്രണം. നിയമം പാലിക്കാത്തവർക്കെതിരെ നടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കും.
