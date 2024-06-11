Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 11 Jun 2024 5:49 AM GMT
    date_range 11 Jun 2024 5:49 AM GMT

    റോ​ഡു​ക​ളി​ൽ ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സ​മ​യ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വേ​ന​ൽ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് റോ​ഡു​ക​ളി​ൽ ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സ​മ​യ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം. ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 12.30 മു​ത​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 3.30 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം. ഈ ​സ​മ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ റോ​ഡു​ക​ളി​ൽ ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ ഓ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ച​താ​യി ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ അ​ഡ്മി​നി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഈ ​മാ​സം 15 മു​ത​ൽ ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 31വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം. നി​യ​മം പാ​ലി​ക്കാ​ത്ത​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:summer heatTraffic General Administration
