Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Sept 2025 4:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Sept 2025 4:03 PM IST

    തൃശൂർ വാടാനപ്പള്ളി സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

     ഹനീഫ

    Listen to this Article

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: തൃശൂർ വാടാനപ്പള്ളി സ്വദേശി അമ്പലത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ ഹനീഫ (78) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയ സംബന്ധമായ അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് സബാ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. കുവൈത്ത് കെ.എം.സി.സി നാട്ടികമണ്ഡലം അംഗമാണ്.

    ഭാര്യ: ജമീല. മക്കൾ: ഫാറസ്, റജിൽ, മുഹമ്മദ് റഫീഖ്, ശുറൂഖ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ കെ.എം.സി.സി ഹെൽപ് ഡെസ്ക് നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.

    TAGS:Passed AwayNativekuwait kmccKuwaitvadanappally
    News Summary - Thrissur Vadanappally native passed away in Kuwait
