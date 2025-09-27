തൃശൂർ വാടാനപ്പള്ളി സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 Sept 2025 4:03 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 Sept 2025 4:03 PM IST
തൃശൂർ വാടാനപ്പള്ളി സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Thrissur Vadanappally native passed away in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: തൃശൂർ വാടാനപ്പള്ളി സ്വദേശി അമ്പലത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ ഹനീഫ (78) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയ സംബന്ധമായ അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് സബാ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. കുവൈത്ത് കെ.എം.സി.സി നാട്ടികമണ്ഡലം അംഗമാണ്.
ഭാര്യ: ജമീല. മക്കൾ: ഫാറസ്, റജിൽ, മുഹമ്മദ് റഫീഖ്, ശുറൂഖ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ കെ.എം.സി.സി ഹെൽപ് ഡെസ്ക് നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.
