തൃശൂർ അസോസിയേഷൻ ഓഫ് കുവൈത്ത്; ഭവനപദ്ധതിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി ഒമ്പതാമത്തെ വീടിന്റെ താക്കോൽ കൈമാറി

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Posted Ondate_range 25 Jun 2026 10:17 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Jun 2026 10:17 AM IST
തൃശൂർ അസോസിയേഷൻ ഓഫ് കുവൈത്ത്; ഭവനപദ്ധതിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി ഒമ്പതാമത്തെ വീടിന്റെ താക്കോൽ കൈമാറിtext_fields
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News Summary - Thrissur Association of Kuwait; Handed over the keys to the ninth house as part of the housing project
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: തൃശൂർ അസോസിയേഷൻ ഓഫ് കുവൈത്ത് അസോസിയേഷൻ അംഗങ്ങൾക്കായുള്ള ഭവനപദ്ധതിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി, തൃശൂർ പട്ടേപാടത്ത് നിർമ്മിച്ച വീടിന്റെ താക്കോൽ കൈമാറി. അസോസിയേഷൻ നിർമിച്ചു കൈമാറുന്ന ഒമ്പതാമത്തെ വീടാണിത്.
വേളൂക്കര ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്ത് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഷീജ ഉണ്ണികൃഷ്ണൻ, വാർഡ് മെമ്പർ രമിത സുധീന്ദ്രൻ എന്നിവരുടെ സാന്നിധ്യത്തിൽ, തൃശ്ശൂർ അസോസിയേഷൻ ഓഫ് കുവൈത്ത് ട്രഷറർ മനോജ് കുരുംബയിലും, ഹൗസിങ് പ്രൊജക്റ്റ് കൺവീനർ ആന്റോ പാണെങ്ങാടാനും ചേർന്ന് താക്കോൽ കൈമാറി.
അസോസിയേഷൻ ഭാരവാഹികളും, മുൻ ഭാരവാഹികളും, അംഗങ്ങളും ചടങ്ങിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
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