    date_range 13 May 2025 7:40 AM IST
    date_range 13 May 2025 7:40 AM IST

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്
    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽപെ​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കി​ങ് ഫ​ഹ​ദ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് മൂ​ന്നു പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​ര​മാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം.

    കാ​റും ട്ര​ക്കു​മാ​ണ് കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ മി​ന അ​ബ്ദു​ള്ള ഫ​യ​ർ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​റ് കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ നാ​ശം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു.

