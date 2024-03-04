Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    4 March 2024 5:14 AM GMT
    date_range 4 March 2024 5:14 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    accident
    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സാ​ൽ​മി റോ​ഡി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ഉ​ച്ച​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ജ​ഹ്‌​റ, ഹ​ർ​ഫി ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള സം​ഘം ഉ​ട​ന​ടി സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു.

    Kuwait News vehicle collision
