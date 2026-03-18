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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightതൊടുപുഴ സ്വദേശി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 18 March 2026 12:01 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 March 2026 12:01 PM IST

    തൊടുപുഴ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

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    തൊടുപുഴ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
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    രാജി

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഇടുക്കി തൊടുപുഴ സ്വദേശിനി രാജി തോട്ടുംകരയിൽ രാജൻ (44) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. അസുഖ ബാധിതയായി ഫർവാനിയ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ ചികിൽസയിൽ ആയിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: രാജൻ. മാതാവ്: ഓമന. ഭർതാവ്: സുനീഷ്. മക്കൾ: ആനന്ദ് സുനീഷ്, അഭിനവ് സുനീഷ്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: റാണി,അജ്ഞു.

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    TAGS:Thodupuzhapasses awayNativeKuwait
    News Summary - Thodupuzha native passes away in Kuwait
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