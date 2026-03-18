തൊടുപുഴ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

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Posted Ondate_range 18 March 2026 12:01 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 March 2026 12:01 PM IST
തൊടുപുഴ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Thodupuzha native passes away in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഇടുക്കി തൊടുപുഴ സ്വദേശിനി രാജി തോട്ടുംകരയിൽ രാജൻ (44) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. അസുഖ ബാധിതയായി ഫർവാനിയ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ ചികിൽസയിൽ ആയിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: രാജൻ. മാതാവ്: ഓമന. ഭർതാവ്: സുനീഷ്. മക്കൾ: ആനന്ദ് സുനീഷ്, അഭിനവ് സുനീഷ്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: റാണി,അജ്ഞു.
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