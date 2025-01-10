Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightതിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Jan 2025 9:24 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jan 2025 9:24 PM IST

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Girija
    cancel

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: തിരുവനന്തപുരം കാട്ടാക്കട സ്വദേശി ഗിരിജ എന്ന ഷാഹിദ (57)കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. ഏറെ കാലമായി കുവൈത്തിലുള്ള ഇവർ ഹവല്ലിയിലായിരുന്നു താമസം. വീട്ടുജോലികൾ ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: വേലുകുട്ടി. മാതാവ്: പൊന്നുകുഞ്ഞി. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf ObituaryThiruvananthapuram
    News Summary - Thiruvananthapuram native died in Kuwait
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X