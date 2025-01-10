തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Thiruvananthapuram native died in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: തിരുവനന്തപുരം കാട്ടാക്കട സ്വദേശി ഗിരിജ എന്ന ഷാഹിദ (57)കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. ഏറെ കാലമായി കുവൈത്തിലുള്ള ഇവർ ഹവല്ലിയിലായിരുന്നു താമസം. വീട്ടുജോലികൾ ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: വേലുകുട്ടി. മാതാവ്: പൊന്നുകുഞ്ഞി. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.
