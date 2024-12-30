Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    30 Dec 2024 10:49 AM IST
    30 Dec 2024 10:49 AM IST

    തി​രു​വ​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന യോ​ഗം

    Thiruvalla Pravasi Association
    തി​രു​വ​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ കെ.​എ​സ്. വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് തി​രു​വ​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഡോ. ​മ​ൻ​മോ​ഹ​ൻ സി​ങ്, എം.​ടി. വാ​സു​ദേ​വ​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന യോ​ഗം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ജ​യിം​സ് വി.​കൊ​ട്ടാ​രം അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഫാ. ​ബി​നു എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം, ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി കെ.​എ​സ്. വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി റൈ​ജു അ​രീ​ക്ക​ര, അ​ഡ്വൈ​സ​റി ബോ​ർ​ഡ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ റ​ജി കോ​രു​ത്, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ബൈ​ജു ജോ​സ്, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ഷി​ജു ഓ​ത​റ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

