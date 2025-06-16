Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jun 2025 8:49 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jun 2025 8:49 PM IST

    തിരുവല്ല സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    kiju k john 09890
    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: പത്തനംതിട്ട തിരുവല്ല ചാത്തമല സ്വദേശി കുറുപ്പൻ പറമ്പിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ബിജു കെ. ജോൺ (53) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കുവൈത്തിൽ കമ്പനിയിൽ ഡ്രൈവറായിരുന്നു.

    മക്കൾ: മെൽവിൻ, മേഘ, മെലീന. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക്‌ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള ക്രമീകരണങ്ങൾ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.

