Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 20 July 2025 1:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 July 2025 1:13 PM IST

    തിരുവല്ല സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    തിരുവല്ല സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
     ടി.വി. വർഗീസ്

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: തിരുവല്ല പുല്ലാട് സ്വദേശി ടി.വി. വർഗീസ് (സുനിൽ-50 ) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.അർബുദ രോഗത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. കുടുംബമായി അബ്ബാസിയയിലായിരുന്നു താമസം.

    ഭാര്യ:ലിന്റാ വർഗീസ്. മക്കൾ: സലീറ്റ, സലീന,സ്റ്റാബിൻ. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsKuwaitObituary
    News Summary - Thiruvalla native passed away in Kuwait
