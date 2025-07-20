തിരുവല്ല സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
തിരുവല്ല സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Thiruvalla native passed away in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: തിരുവല്ല പുല്ലാട് സ്വദേശി ടി.വി. വർഗീസ് (സുനിൽ-50 ) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.അർബുദ രോഗത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. കുടുംബമായി അബ്ബാസിയയിലായിരുന്നു താമസം.
ഭാര്യ:ലിന്റാ വർഗീസ്. മക്കൾ: സലീറ്റ, സലീന,സ്റ്റാബിൻ. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.
