    Kuwait
    Posted On
    17 Jun 2025 10:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    17 Jun 2025 10:31 AM IST

    തി​രു​വ​ല്ല സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ബി​ജു കെ ​ജോ​ൺ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട തി​രു​വ​ല്ല ചാ​ത്ത​മ​ല സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കു​റു​പ്പ​ൻ പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ​വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ബി​ജു കെ ​ജോ​ൺ (53) കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ഡ്രൈ​വ​റാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: മെ​ൽ​വി​ൻ, മേ​ഘ, മെ​ലീ​ന.

    മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക്‌ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ക്ര​മീ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രു​ന്നു.

