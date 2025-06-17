Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 Jun 2025 10:31 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 Jun 2025 10:31 AM IST
തിരുവല്ല സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Thiruvalla native dies in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: പത്തനംതിട്ട തിരുവല്ല ചാത്തമല സ്വദേശി കുറുപ്പൻ പറമ്പിൽവീട്ടിൽ ബിജു കെ ജോൺ (53) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കുവൈത്തിൽ കമ്പനിയിൽ ഡ്രൈവറായിരുന്നു. മക്കൾ: മെൽവിൻ, മേഘ, മെലീന.
മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള ക്രമീകരണങ്ങൾ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.
