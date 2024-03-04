Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് സെൻറ​റി​െൻറ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 4 March 2024 5:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 March 2024 5:16 AM GMT

    ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് സെൻറ​റി​െൻറ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന സ​മ​യം നീ​ട്ടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    kuwait ministry of health
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മു​ബാ​റ​ക് അ​ൽ ക​ബീ​ർ ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ഡി​സ്ട്രി​ക്ടി​ലെ അ​ബു ഫ​തീ​റ റെ​സി​ഡ​ൻ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് സെൻറ​റി​െൻറ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന സ​മ​യം നീ​ട്ടി. ആ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ രാ​ത്രി ഒ​മ്പ​തു വ​രെ ഇ​നി കേ​ന്ദ്രം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കും. ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ സു​ഗ​മ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​െൻറ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി​യെ​ന്ന് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:health centerworking hoursKuwait News
    News Summary - The working hours of the health center have been extended.
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X