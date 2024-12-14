Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Dec 2024 5:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Dec 2024 5:23 AM GMT

    സൈ​ൻ ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    fireforce rescue
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള കി​ങ് ഫ​ഹ​ദ് റോ​ഡി​ലെ സൈ​ൻ ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം ഉ​ച്ച​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം.

    ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഹ്മ​ദി സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു.

    സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്കോ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കോ പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​ക്കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ച​താ​യി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

