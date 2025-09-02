Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 Sept 2025 11:52 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Sept 2025 11:52 AM IST
റോഡ് അടച്ചിടുംtext_fields
News Summary - The road will be closed
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: സൽവയിലേക്ക് പോകുന്ന അൽ തആവുൻ സ്ട്രീറ്റിലെ രണ്ടുവരിപ്പാതയിലെ ഗതാഗതം ഭാഗികമായി അടച്ചിടുമെന്ന് ജനറൽ ട്രാഫിക് വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു. ദിവസവും വൈകുന്നേരം നാലു മുതൽ പുലർച്ചെ നാലുവരെയാണ് അടച്ചിടുകയെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. സിക്സ്ത് റിംഗ് റോഡിലേക്ക് പോകുന്ന, അൽ-മുഅ്തസ് സ്ട്രീറ്റ് കവല മുതൽ അലി അൽഉദൈന സ്ട്രീറ്റ് കവല വരെയായിരിക്കും അടച്ചിടൽ.
