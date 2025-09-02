Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Sept 2025 11:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Sept 2025 11:52 AM IST

    റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സ​ൽ​വ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ന്ന അ​ൽ ത​ആ​വു​ൻ സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ലെ ര​ണ്ടു​വ​രി​പ്പാ​ത​യി​ലെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ദി​വ​സ​വും വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം നാ​ലു മു​ത​ൽ പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ നാ​ലു​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക​യെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. സി​ക്‌​സ്ത് റിം​ഗ് റോ​ഡി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ന്ന, അ​ൽ-​മു​അ്ത​സ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് ക​വ​ല മു​ത​ൽ അ​ലി അ​ൽ​ഉ​ദൈ​ന സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് ക​വ​ല വ​രെ​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും അ​ട​ച്ചി​ട​ൽ.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsRoad closedRoad Traffic Authority
    News Summary - The road will be closed
