Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Oct 2024 6:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Oct 2024 6:07 AM GMT

    പ്ര​വാ​സി​യു​ടെ രേ​ഖ​ക​ൾ നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മേ​പ്പ​യൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന രേ​ഖ​ക​ൾ ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യി പ​രാ​തി. ഡെ​ലി​വ​റി ക​മ്പ​നി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ നി​സാ​റി​ന്റെ സി​വി​ൽ ഐ.​ഡി, എ.​ടി.​എം കാ​ർ​ഡ്, നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​യും പ​ണ​വു​മ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ പ​ഴ്സാ​ണ് ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ടി​ന് എ​കൈ​ല മാ​ളി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​ത്തു​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. ക​ണ്ടു കി​ട്ടു​ന്ന​വ​ർ 9091 5254 ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണം.

    TAGS:MissingRecordsExpatriateKuwait News
