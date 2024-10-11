Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 Oct 2024 6:07 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 Oct 2024 6:07 AM GMT
പ്രവാസിയുടെ രേഖകൾ നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടുtext_fields
News Summary - The records of the expatriate were lost
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: മേപ്പയൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ പ്രവാസിയുടെ പ്രധാന രേഖകൾ നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടതായി പരാതി. ഡെലിവറി കമ്പനി ജീവനക്കാരനായ നിസാറിന്റെ സിവിൽ ഐ.ഡി, എ.ടി.എം കാർഡ്, നാട്ടിലെ ലൈസൻസ് എന്നിവയും പണവുമടങ്ങിയ പഴ്സാണ് നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടത്. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാത്രി എട്ടിന് എകൈല മാളിന് സമീപത്തുനിന്നാണ് നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടത്. കണ്ടു കിട്ടുന്നവർ 9091 5254 നമ്പറിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടണം.
