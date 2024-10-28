Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Oct 2024 6:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Oct 2024 6:13 AM GMT

    ഹ​ജ്ജി​നാ​യു​ള്ള ഒ​രു​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി

    hajj
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ടു​ത്ത ഹ​ജ്ജി​നാ​യു​ള്ള ഒ​രു​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഔ​ഖാ​ഫ് മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു തു​ട​ങ്ങി. ഇ​തു സം​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​യ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ സൗ​ദി അ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ല​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി ഔ​ഖാ​ഫ് മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​നു​മ​തി​യി​ല്ലാ​തെ ഹ​ജ്ജ് അ​നു​വ​ദ​നീ​യ​മ​ല്ല.

    ഹ​ജ്ജു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട എ​ല്ലാ മാ​ർ​ഗ​നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും ക​ർ​ശ​ന​മാ​യി പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ഔ​ഖാ​ഫ് മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ട് അ​ഭ്യ​ർ​ഥി​ച്ചു. നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പാ​ലി​ക്കാ​ത്ത​വ​ര്‍ക്കെ​തി​രെ പി​ഴ​ക​ളും മ​റ്റ് നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളും സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:PilgrimsKuwait NewsHajj
    News Summary - The preparations for Hajj have begun
