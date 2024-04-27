Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightക​ട​ലി​ൽ വീ​ണ​യാ​ളെ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 27 April 2024 4:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 April 2024 4:51 AM GMT

    ക​ട​ലി​ൽ വീ​ണ​യാ​ളെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക​ട​ലി​ൽ വീ​ണ​യാ​ളെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ആ​ഷി​ർ​ജ് പാ​ല​ത്തി​ന് സ​മീ​പം ക​ട​ലി​ൽ വീ​ണയാളെ അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷ സേ​ന​യും മ​റൈ​ൻ റെ​സ്ക്യൂ ടീ​മു​ക​ളും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. സം​ഭ​വം അ​റി​ഞ്ഞ ഉ​ട​ൻ കു​തി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷ​സേ​ന​യും മ​റൈ​ൻ റെ​സ്ക്യൂ ടീ​മു​ക​ളും ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​യാ​ളെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ക​ര​ക്കെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു. ആ​ൾ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​വാ​നാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:RescuedKuwait
    News Summary - The person who fell in the sea was rescued
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X