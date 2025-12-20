Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    20 Dec 2025
    date_range 20 Dec 2025 10:07 AM IST

    നാ​ളെ ദൈ​ർ​ഘ്യ​മേ​റി​യ രാ​ത്രി

    നാ​ളെ ദൈ​ർ​ഘ്യ​മേ​റി​യ രാ​ത്രി
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മു​റ​ബ്ബാ​നി​യ സീ​സ​ണി​ൽ രാ​ത്രി​ക​ൾ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ദൈ​ർ​ഘ്യ​മേ​റി​യ​താ​കും. വൈ​കി​യു​ള്ള ഉ​ദ​യ​വും നേ​ര​ത്തെ ​സൂ​ര്യ​ൻ അ​സ്ത​മി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും.

    ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും ദൈ​ർ​ഘ്യ​മേ​റി​യ രാ​ത്രി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച 13 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റും 44 മി​നി​റ്റും ഈ ​രാ​ത്രി നീ​ണ്ടു​നി​ൽ​ക്കും.

