Posted Ondate_range 20 Dec 2025 10:07 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Dec 2025 10:07 AM IST
നാളെ ദൈർഘ്യമേറിയ രാത്രിtext_fields
News Summary - The night is longer than the day
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: മുറബ്ബാനിയ സീസണിൽ രാത്രികൾ കൂടുതൽ ദൈർഘ്യമേറിയതാകും. വൈകിയുള്ള ഉദയവും നേരത്തെ സൂര്യൻ അസ്തമിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യും.
ഞായറാഴ്ച വർഷത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും ദൈർഘ്യമേറിയ രാത്രിയായിരിക്കും. ഞായറാഴ്ച 13 മണിക്കൂറും 44 മിനിറ്റും ഈ രാത്രി നീണ്ടുനിൽക്കും.
