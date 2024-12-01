Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 4:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 4:51 AM GMT

    വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യെ മ​ദ്‌​റ​സ മാ​നേ​ജ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദി​ച്ചു

    വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യെ മ​ദ്‌​റ​സ മാ​നേ​ജ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അ​ഭി​ന്ദി​ക്കുന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പ്ര​വാ​ച​ക പ്ര​കീ​ർ​ത്ത​ന കാ​വ്യ​മാ​യ ഖ​സീ​ദ​ത്തു​ൽ ബു​ർ​ദ മ​നഃപാ​ഠ​മാ​ക്കി​യ അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് മ​ദ്‌​റ​സ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഫാ​ലി​ഹി​നെ മ​ദ്‌​റ​സ മാ​നേ​ജ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദി​ച്ചു.

    ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ മ​ദ്‌​റ​സ സ​ദ​്ർ മു​അ​ല്ലിം കാ​വ​നൂ​ർ അ​ഹ്‌​മ​ദ്‌ സ​ഖാ​ഫി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം കൈ​മാ​റി. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി നി​സാ​ർ വ​ലി​യ​ക​ത്ത്, ഹൈ​ദ​ര​ലി സ​ഖാ​ഫി, റ​സാ​ഖ് സ​ഖാ​ഫി, ടി.​എം.​അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​സാ​ഖ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. മ​ദ്‌​റ​സ മാ​നേ​ജ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഫാ​ലി​ഹി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    TAGS:StudentFelicitationKuwait News
    News Summary - The Madrasah Management Committee felicitated the student
