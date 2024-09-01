Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Sep 2024 3:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Sep 2024 3:43 AM GMT

    തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു

    Representation Image

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ക​ബ്ദി​ലെ ക​ള​പ്പു​ര​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ഉ​ച്ച​തി​രി​ഞ്ഞാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. സം​ഭ​വം അ​റി​ഞ്ഞ ഉ​ട​ൻ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    Kuwait NewsFire
    News Summary - The fire was controlled
