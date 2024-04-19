Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 19 April 2024 4:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 April 2024 4:25 AM GMT

    ‘ദി ​ഫി​യ​റി സ്മാ​ഷ്' ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    'ദി ​ഫി​യ​റി സ്മാ​ഷ് ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ഇ​ന്ന്
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത് അ​ഖി​ലേ​ന്ത്യാ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ഇ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ക്കും. അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദി ഇ​സ്‍മാ​ഷ് ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ കോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ലാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ. രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടി​ന് ഉ​ദ്‌​ഘാ​ട​നം ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കീട്ട് ഒ​മ്പ​തു​വ​രെ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​രും. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത ഇ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി മാ​റ്റു​ര​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Badminton TournamentKMCC Koyilandy
    News Summary - 'The Fiery Smash' Badminton Tournament Today
