Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 27 Feb 2024 4:08 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 27 Feb 2024 4:08 AM GMT
കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - The expatriate of Kuwait was passed away
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: വണ്ടൂർ വാളോറിങ്ങൽ മാഞ്ചേരി കുഞ്ഞിമുഹമ്മദ് (54-ചെറിയോൻ) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഗ്രാൻഡ് ഹൈപ്പർ ജീവനക്കാരനായ ഇദ്ദേഹം അവധിക്ക് നാട്ടിൽ പോയതായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സലീന. മക്കൾ: വഫ, ഫാദിൽ. മരുമകൻ: യാഷിദ്. സഹോദരൻ: മുജീബ് റഹ്മാൻ (കുവൈത്ത്).
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story