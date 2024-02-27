Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    കു​ഞ്ഞി​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌
    കു​ഞ്ഞി​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വ​ണ്ടൂ​ർ വാ​ളോ​റി​ങ്ങ​ൽ മാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി കു​ഞ്ഞി​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ (54-ചെ​റി​യോ​ൻ) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം അ​വ​ധി​ക്ക് നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ പോ​യ​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: സ​ലീ​ന. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: വ​ഫ, ഫാ​ദി​ൽ. മ​രു​മ​ക​ൻ: യാ​ഷി​ദ്. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ൻ: മു​ജീ​ബ് റ​ഹ്‌​മാ​ൻ (കു​വൈ​ത്ത്).

