    Posted On
    date_range 29 July 2024 6:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 July 2024 6:50 AM GMT

    കു​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ കൈ ​ലി​ഫ്റ്റി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി

    ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​യി കൈ ​പു​റ​ത്തെ​ടു​ത്തു
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ൽ കു​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ കൈ ​ലി​ഫ്റ്റി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി. അ​പ​ക​ടം അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. കൈ ​പു​റ​ത്തെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നാ​കാ​തെ പ്ര​യാ​സ​പ്പെ​ട്ട കു​ട്ടി​യെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ന​ട​ന്നി​ല്ല. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സി​നെ വി​വ​ര​മ​റി​യി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​യി കൈ ​പു​റ​ത്തെ​ടു​ത്തു. കു​ട്ടി​യെ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക്കാ​യി മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​മ​ർ​ജ​ൻ​സി റൂ​മി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:StuckKuwait News
    News Summary - The child's hand got stuck in the lift
