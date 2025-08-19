Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightക​ലാ​ല​യം...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Aug 2025 10:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Aug 2025 10:08 AM IST

    ക​ലാ​ല​യം സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക വേ​ദി ‘രം​ഗ് എ ​ആ​സാ​ദി’

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക​ലാ​ല​യം സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക വേ​ദി ‘രം​ഗ് എ ​ആ​സാ​ദി’
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ക​ലാ​ല​യം സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക വേ​ദി ‘രം​ഗ് എ ​ആ​സാ​ദി’ പ​രി​പാ​ടി അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ്

    കൂ​ട്ടാ​യി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ക​ലാ​ല​യം സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക വേ​ദി ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ ‘രം​ഗ് എ ​ആ​സാ​ദി’ എ​ന്ന​പേ​രി​ൽ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മം​ഗ​ഫ് ദാ​റു രി​സാ​ല​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ന​ദീ​ർ സ​ഖാ​ഫി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. രി​സാ​ല സ്റ്റ​ഡി സ​ർ​ക്കി​ൾ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗം ഫ​സ​ൽ ക​ല്ലൂ​ർ സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. ഡോ​ക്യു​മെ​ന്റ​റി പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​വും ന​ട​ന്നു. ത്വ​ൽ​ഹ​ത് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:newsart gallerygulfcultural
    News Summary - The art gallery is a cultural altar ‘Rang e Azadi’
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X