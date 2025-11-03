Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 3 Nov 2025 9:39 AM IST
    date_range 3 Nov 2025 9:39 AM IST

    ടെ​ക്സാ​സ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ബാ​ല​വേ​ദി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ചു

    ഫൗ​സി​യ ജി​യാ​ഷ്, ഒ​ഫീ​ർ ജോ​ർ​ജ്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ടെ​ക്സാ​സ്) കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ബാ​ല​വേ​ദി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ചു. യു​നൈ​റ്റ​ഡ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജി​യാ​ഷ് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ക​രീം അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി അ​രു​ൺ രാ​ജ​ഗോ​പാ​ൽ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജോ​ർ​ജ് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ക​ന​ക​രാ​ജ​ൻ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    ബാ​ല​വേ​ദി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി ഫൗ​സി​യ ജി​യാ​ഷ്, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യാ​യി ഒ​ഫീ​ർ ജോ​ർ​ജ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ബാ​ല​വേ​ദി ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

