Posted Ondate_range 3 Nov 2025 9:39 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 Nov 2025 9:39 AM IST
ടെക്സാസ് കുവൈത്ത് ബാലവേദി രൂപവത്കരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Texas turns into a Kuwaiti playground
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: തിരുവനന്തപുരം ജില്ല പ്രവാസി അസോസിയേഷൻ (ടെക്സാസ്) കുവൈത്ത് ബാലവേദി രൂപവത്കരിച്ചു. യുനൈറ്റഡ് ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂളിൽ നടന്ന യോഗത്തിൽ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ജിയാഷ് അബ്ദുൽ കരീം അധ്യക്ഷതവഹിച്ചു. രക്ഷാധികാരി അരുൺ രാജഗോപാൽ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ജോർജ് സ്വാഗതവും ട്രഷറർ കനകരാജൻ നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു.
ബാലവേദി പ്രസിഡന്റായി ഫൗസിയ ജിയാഷ്, സെക്രട്ടറിയായി ഒഫീർ ജോർജ് എന്നിവരെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. ബാലവേദി കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗങ്ങളെയും യോഗത്തിൽ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു.
