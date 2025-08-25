Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Aug 2025 12:17 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Aug 2025 12:17 PM IST

    ടെ​ക്സാ​സ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു

    ടെ​ക്സാ​സ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു
    ച​ന്ദ്ര​മോ​ഹ​ൻ,  സ​ന​ൽ​കു​മാ​ർ,  അ​രു​ൺ ദേ​വ്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ടെ​ക്സാ​സ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത്) അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജി​യാ​ഷ് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ക​രീ​മി​ന്റെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​റാ​യി ച​ന്ദ്ര​മോ​ഹ​ൻ, ജോ​യ​ന്റ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ​മാ​രാ​യി സ​ന​ൽ​കു​മാ​ർ, അ​രു​ൺ ദേ​വ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജോ​ർ​ജ്, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ക​ന​ക​രാ​ജ്, മു​ൻ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ നി​ധി​ൻ ശ​ങ്ക​ർ, അ​ഡ്വൈ​സ​റി ബോ​ർ​ഡ് അം​ഗം ജ​യ​കു​മാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ അ​റി​യി​ച്ച് സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsKuwait News
    News Summary - Texas Kuwait Abbasi Unit Officers Elected
