Posted Ondate_range 25 Aug 2025 12:17 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Aug 2025 12:17 PM IST
ടെക്സാസ് കുവൈത്ത് അബ്ബാസിയ യൂനിറ്റ് ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തുtext_fields
News Summary - Texas Kuwait Abbasi Unit Officers Elected
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: തിരുവനന്തപുരം ജില്ല പ്രവാസി അസോസിയേഷൻ (ടെക്സാസ് കുവൈത്ത്) അബ്ബാസിയ യൂനിറ്റ് പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. പ്രസിഡന്റ് ജിയാഷ് അബ്ദുൽ കരീമിന്റെ അധ്യക്ഷതയിൽ നടന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ യൂനിറ്റ് കൺവീനറായി ചന്ദ്രമോഹൻ, ജോയന്റ് കൺവീനർമാരായി സനൽകുമാർ, അരുൺ ദേവ് എന്നിവരെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു.
ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ജോർജ്, ട്രഷറർ കനകരാജ്, മുൻ കൺവീനർ നിധിൻ ശങ്കർ, അഡ്വൈസറി ബോർഡ് അംഗം ജയകുമാർ എന്നിവർ ആശംസ അറിയിച്ച് സംസാരിച്ചു.
