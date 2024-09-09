Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightആ​രോ​ഗ്യ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Sep 2024 2:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Sep 2024 2:20 AM GMT

    ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ൽ സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക ത​ക​രാ​ർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    system failure
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക ത​ക​രാ​ർ. ഒ​രു വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ത​ക​രാ​ർമൂ​ലം ചി​ല പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ൾ പേ​പ്പ​ർ ഇ​ട​പാ​ടു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.പ്ര​ശ്ന പ​രി​ഹാ​ര ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും ത​ക​രാ​ർ വ​ന്ന ഭാ​ഗ​വു​മാ​യു​ള്ള ബ​ന്ധം വി​ച്ഛേ​ദി​ച്ച​താ​യും മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​ശ്‌​നം പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​തു​വ​രെ ഇ​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട പ്ര​വ​ൃ​ത്തി​ക​ൾ പേ​പ്പ​ർ ഇ​ട​പാ​ടു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Health MinistryTechnical ErrorKuwait News
    News Summary - Technical glitch in health ministry
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick