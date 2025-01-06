Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Jan 2025 7:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Jan 2025 7:42 AM IST

    ടാ​ങ്ക് പൊ​ട്ടി​ത്തെ​റി​ച്ചു

    Tank Explosion
    പൊ​ട്ടി​ത്തെ​റി​ച്ച ടാ​ങ്ക്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ങ്കാ​ര സ്‌​ക്രാ​പ് ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ വാ​ട്ട​ർ​ടാ​ങ്ക​ർ പൊ​ട്ടി​ത്തെ​റി​ച്ചു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീട്ടാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. വെ​ൽ​ഡി​ങ് ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് വാ​ട്ട​ർ ടാ​ങ്ക​ർ പൊ​ട്ടി​ത്തെ​റി​ച്ച​ത്. ത​ഹ്‌​രീ​ർ സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക്ക് പൊ​ള്ള​ലേ​റ്റു. ഇ​യാ​ളെ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ അ​ത്യാ​ഹി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsTank Explosion
    News Summary - Tank Exploded
