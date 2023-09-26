Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightത​നി​മ വ​ടം​വ​ലി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Sep 2023 4:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Sep 2023 4:48 AM GMT

    ത​നി​മ വ​ടം​വ​ലി മ​ത്സ​രം: ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ 30 വ​രെ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ത​നി​മ വ​ടം​വ​ലി മ​ത്സ​രം: ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ 30 വ​രെ
    cancel


    കു​​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ത​നി​മ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​തി​നേ​ഴാ​മ​ത് ദേ​ശീ​യ വ​ടം​വ​ലി മ​ത്സ​രം ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 27ന് ​കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ടീം ​ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 30ന് ​അ​വ​സാ​നി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ന് ത​നി​മ സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ജി​ൻ​സ് മാ​ത്യു​വി​നെ (67662667) ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:Tug war
    News Summary - Tanima Tug of War Competition: Registration till 30
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X