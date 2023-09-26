Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 Sep 2023 4:48 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 26 Sep 2023 4:48 AM GMT
തനിമ വടംവലി മത്സരം: രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ 30 വരെtext_fields
News Summary - Tanima Tug of War Competition: Registration till 30
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: തനിമ കുവൈത്തിന്റെ പതിനേഴാമത് ദേശീയ വടംവലി മത്സരം ഒക്ടോബർ 27ന് കുവൈത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂളിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു.
മത്സരത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാനുള്ള ടീം രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ സെപ്റ്റംബർ 30ന് അവസാനിക്കുമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു. രജിസ്ട്രേഷന് തനിമ സ്പോർട്സ് കൺവീനർ ജിൻസ് മാത്യുവിനെ (67662667) ബന്ധപ്പെടാം.
