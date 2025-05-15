Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 15 May 2025 12:49 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 May 2025 12:49 PM IST

    തം​ഹീ​ദു​ൽ മ​ർ​അ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ഫ​ലം പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു

    Tamheedul Marah exam results
    മു​നീ​റ ല​ത്തി​ഫ് ആ​ബി​ദ സു​മി ജു​വൈ​രി​യ ഫൈ​സ​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഐ​വ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന തം​ഹീ​ദു​ൽ മ​ർ​അ: ലെ​വ​ൽ- 2 കോ​ഴ്സി​ന്‍റെ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ഫ​ലം പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. മു​നീ​റ ല​ത്തി​ഫ് , ആ​ബി​ദ സു​മി, ജു​വൈ​രി​യ ഫൈ​സ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ മാ​ർ​ക്ക് നേ​ടി ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യി. ഹ​സീ​ന അ​ലി, റ​ജ്ന ഫൈ​സ​ൽ, ശി​ഫ ഫി​റോ​സ്, ശു​ജാ​അ​ത്, നൂ​റ, യ​ഖ് സാ​ൻ, ഹി​ബ , മു​ഹ്സി​ന , ഫെ​മി​ന അ​ശ്റ​ഫ്, ശ​ബ്ന എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹ​ന സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക​ർ​ഹ​രാ​യി. ഇ​സ്‍ലാം​മ​ത വി​ജ​ഞാ​ന രം​ഗ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സി വ​നി​ത​ക​ളു​ടെ വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ട് വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥാ​പി​ത​മാ​യും സി​ല​ബ​സ് അ​ധി​ഷ്ഠി​ത​മാ​യും ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന കോ​ഴ്സാ​ണ് തം​ഹീ​ദു​ൽ മ​ർ​അ.

