Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 17 May 2025 9:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 May 2025 9:35 AM IST

    സൂ​പ്പ​ർ സ്ട്രൈ​ക്കേ​ഴ്സ് കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് ക്ല​ബ് ജ​ഴ്‌​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    super strikers kasargod club
    സൂ​പ്പ​ർ സ്ട്രൈ​ക്കേ​ഴ്സ് കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് ക്ല​ബ് ജ​ഴ്‌​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ക​ളി​ക്കാ​രെ അ​ണി​നി​ര​ത്തി ‘സൂ​പ്പ​ർ സ്ട്രൈ​ക്കേ​ഴ്സ് കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട്’ എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ക്ല​ബി​ന്റെ ജ​ഴ്‌​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. 5ജി ​ഗ്രൂ​പ് ഉ​ട​മ മ​നാ​ഫ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌, ടീം ​മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ യൂ​സു​ഫ് ഓ​ർ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ജ​ഴ്‌​സി കൈ​മാ​റി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ടീം ​മാ​നേ​ജ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ സു​ബൈ​ർ കാ​ട​ങ്കോ​ട്, മു​ര​ളി വാ​ഴ​ക്കോ​ട​ൻ, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി ക​ടി​ഞ്ഞി​മൂ​ല, സു​ധീ​ർ മ​ടി​ക്കൈ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

