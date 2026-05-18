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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightസ്റ്റുഡൻസ് ഇന്ത്യ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 18 May 2026 10:19 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 May 2026 10:19 AM IST

    സ്റ്റുഡൻസ് ഇന്ത്യ സാൽമിയ, അമാൻ യൂനിറ്റ് ഭാരവാഹികൾ

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    സ്റ്റുഡൻസ് ഇന്ത്യ സാൽമിയ, അമാൻ യൂനിറ്റ് ഭാരവാഹികൾ
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    സബീഹ് റഫീഖ് ,ദയ്യാൻ മുഹമ്മദ് ,യാസീൻ,റയാൻ മുഹമ്മദ്,        റിഹാൻ ഹമീദ് ,സാഹിൽ മുഹമ്മദ്

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: സ്റ്റുഡൻസ് ഇന്ത്യ സാൽമിയ ഏരിയയുടെ കീഴിൽ ബ്ലോക്ക് 10,12 അടിസ്ഥാനമാക്കി രണ്ട് യൂണിറ്റുകൾ (സാൽമിയ, അമാൻ) രൂപവത്ക്കരിച്ചു. സാൽമിയ യൂണിറ്റ് ഭാരവാഹികളായി സബീഹ് റഫീഖ് (പ്രസി), ദയ്യാൻ (സെക്രട്ടറി), മുഹമ്മദ് യാസീൻ (ട്രഷറർ)എന്നിവരെയും, അമ്മാൻ യൂണിറ്റ് ഭാരവാഹികളായി റയാൻ മുഹമ്മദ് (പ്രസി), റിഹാൻ ഹമീദ്(സെക്രട്ടറി), സാഹിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് (ട്രഷറർ) എന്നിവരെയും തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. കെ.ഐ.ജി സാൽമിയ ഏരിയ ഭാരവാഹികളായ റിഷ്ദിൻ അമീർ, അമീർ കാരണത്ത് എന്നിവർ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് നിയന്ത്രിച്ചു.

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