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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഉടമസ്ഥാവകാശ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 20 April 2026 11:41 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 April 2026 11:41 AM IST

    ഉടമസ്ഥാവകാശ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തൽ ലംഘനങ്ങൾക്ക് കർശന നടപടി

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    ഉടമസ്ഥാവകാശ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തൽ ലംഘനങ്ങൾക്ക് കർശന നടപടി
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഉടമസ്ഥാവകാശ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തൽ ലംഘനങ്ങൾക്ക് കുവൈത്തില്‍ കർശന നടപടി. ലംഘനങ്ങൾക്ക് 1,000 മുതൽ 10,000 ദിനാര്‍ വരെ പിഴ ചുമത്തുമെന്ന് മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു. ഗുണഭോക്തൃ ഉടമസ്ഥാവകാശ വിവരങ്ങൾ നൽകാത്ത കമ്പനികൾക്ക് ലൈസൻസ് നൽകുകയോ പുതുക്കുകയോ ചെയ്യില്ല.

    തെറ്റായ വിവരങ്ങൾ സമർപ്പിക്കുന്നവർക്കും സമാനമായ ശിക്ഷകൾ ബാധകമാണ്. കോർപ്പറേറ്റ് സുതാര്യതയും സാമ്പത്തിക സുരക്ഷയും ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിനായാണ് നടപടി.

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    TAGS:violationdisclosureStrict Actiongulf
    News Summary - Strict action against violations of proprietary rights disclosure
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