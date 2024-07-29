Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    29 July 2024
    date_range 29 July 2024 6:46 AM GMT

    നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട ബ​സു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച ബ​സു​ക​ളി​ലൊ​ന്ന്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ർ​ദി​യ ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട ബ​സു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ഒ​രു ബ​സി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് തീ ​മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​യി​ലേ​ക്കും വ്യാ​പി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഉ​ട​ൻ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​കെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ല്ലാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം ബ​സു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:BusKuwait NewsFire
