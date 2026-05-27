Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 27 May 2026 9:47 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 May 2026 9:47 AM IST
വ്യാവസായിക പ്ലോട്ടുകൾ പിൻവലിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ആരംഭിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Steps have been initiated to withdraw industrial plots
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിൽ വ്യാവസായിക പ്ലോട്ടുകൾ പിൻവലിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ആരംഭിച്ചു. മന്ത്രിസഭാ പ്രമേയത്തെ തുടർന്ന് പബ്ലിക് അതോറിറ്റി ഫോർ ഇൻഡസ്ട്രി ബാധിത പ്ലോട്ടുകളുടെ ഉപയോക്താക്കൾക്ക് ഔദ്യോഗിക അറിയിപ്പ് നൽകി. നിശ്ചിത സമയപരിധിക്കുള്ളിൽ പ്ലോട്ടുകൾ ഒഴിപ്പിച്ച് കൈമാറണമെന്ന് ഉടമകളോട് നിർദേശിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
ഒഴിപ്പിക്കൽ പൂർത്തിയാകുന്നതിന് മുൻപ് അധികൃതർക്ക് കുടിശ്ശികയുള്ള എല്ലാ തുകയും അടച്ചുതീർക്കണമെന്നും അതോറിറ്റി ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു. സമയപരിധി പാലിക്കാത്ത കക്ഷികൾക്ക് പിഴ ചുമത്തുമെന്ന് മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നൽകി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story