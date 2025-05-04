Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 4 May 2025 10:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 May 2025 10:40 AM IST

    സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ മാ​ത്യു​വി​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ മാ​ത്യു​വി​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി
    സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ മാ​ത്യു​വി​ന് ഫാ.​സി​ജി​ൽ ജോ​സ് വി​ല​ങ്ങ​ൻ​പാ​റ മെമ​ന്റോ കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സ ജീ​വി​തം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ചു നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന സെ​ന്റ് പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്‌​സ് ക്നാ​നാ​യ ഇ​ട​വ​കാ​ഗം സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ മാ​ത്യു​വി​ന് ഇ​ട​വ​ക യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. ഇ​ട​വ​ക​ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ടി വി​കാ​രി ഫാ.​സി​ജി​ൽ ജോ​സ് വി​ല​ങ്ങ​ൻ​പാ​റ മെ​മ​ന്റോ ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.ട്ര​സ്റ്റീ ടി​ബി മാ​ത്യു, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സി​നു ചെ​റി​യാ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    News Summary - Stephen Mathew given a tour
