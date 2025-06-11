Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Jun 2025 12:21 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Jun 2025 12:21 PM IST

    സെ​ന്റ് പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക്നാ​നാ​യ ച​ർ​ച്ച് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    സെ​ന്റ് പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക്നാ​നാ​യ ച​ർ​ച്ച് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    ഫാ.​സി​ജി​ൽ ജോ​സ് വി​ല​ങ്ങ​ൻ​പാ​റ, കെ.​എ​സ്.​മി​ല​ൻ, സ​ജി​ലു തോ​മ​സ്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സെ​ന്റ് പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക്നാ​നാ​യ ച​ർ​ച്ച് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഫാ.​സി​ജി​ൽ ജോ​സ് വി​ല​ങ്ങ​ൻ​പാ​റ​യാ​ണ് വി​കാ​രി.

    മി​ല​ൻ കെ.​എ​സ് (സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി), സ​ജി​ലു തോ​മ​സ് (ട്ര​സ്റ്റി), ജോ​സ​ഫ് പി ​എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം, അ​ല​ക്സ് മാ​ത്യു, എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം പി ​തോ​മ​സ്, സാ​ജ​ൻ മാ​ത്യു, സ​ജി​ത്ത് ഉ​തു​പ്പാ​ൻ, ഡാ​റ്റ്സ​ൺ മാ​ത്യു, റി​നോ എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം, റെ​യ്ജു എ ​തോ​മ​സ്, ജി​ന്റോ ജോ​യ്, ജോ​ജി വി ​പോ​ത്ത​ൻ, മാ​ത്യു ജെ​യ്സ്, ബോ​ണി ഫി​ലി​പ്പ് (ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ), ജോ​സ​ഫ് മാ​ത്യു, മാ​ത്യു ജേ​ക്ക​ബ്, റോ​ബി തോ​മ​സ് (ഓ​ഡി​റ്റ​ർ​മാ​ർ) എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് പു​തി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി.

