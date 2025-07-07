Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    7 July 2025 9:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 July 2025 9:28 AM IST

    സെ​ന്റ് പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക്നാ​നാ​യ ദേ​വാ​ല​യം വ​ലി​യ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം

    സെ​ന്റ് പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക്നാ​നാ​യ ദേ​വാ​ല​യം വ​ലി​യ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം
    സെ​ന്റ് പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക്നാ​നാ​യ ദേ​വാ​ല​യം വ​ലി​യ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സെ​ന്റ് പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക്നാ​നാ​യ ദേ​വാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ 20ാമ​ത് വ​ലി​യ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ അ​തി​വി​പു​ല​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി. വി​ശു​ദ്ധ കു​ർ​ബാ​ന​ക്കും,റാ​സ​ക്കും വി​കാ​രി ഫാ.​സി​ജി​ൽ ജോ​സ് വി​ല​ങ്ങ​ൻ​പാ​റ, ഫാ. ​സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ നെ​ടു​വ​ക്കാ​ട്ട് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ കാ​ർ​മി​ക​ത്വം വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ചെ​ണ്ട​മേ​ള​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​ക​മ്പ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടെ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ റാ​സ​യി​ൽ നൂ​റു​ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഇ​ട​വ​ക ട്ര​സ്റ്റി സ​ജി​ലു തോ​മ​സ്, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മി​ല​ൻ അ​റ​ക്ക​ൽ, ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ അ​ല​ക്സ് മാ​ത്യു മ​റ്റ് മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    News Summary - St. Peter's Cathedral celebrates its big day
