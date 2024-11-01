Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 1 Nov 2024 6:02 AM GMT
    date_range 1 Nov 2024 6:02 AM GMT

    വ്യാ​ജ വാ​ര്‍ത്ത പ്ര​ച​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു: മൂ​ന്ന് വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വ്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വ്യാ​ജ വാ​ര്‍ത്ത​ക​ള്‍ പ്ര​ച​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച​തി​നെ തു​ട​ര്‍ന്ന് ര​ണ്ട് അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ർ​ക്ക് മൂ​ന്ന് വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വ്. ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ കോ​ട​തി​യാ​ണ് അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​രെ മൂ​ന്ന് വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ത​ട​വി​ന് ശി​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​ത്. സെ​ക്യൂ​രി​റ്റി പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്ക​ൽ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് തെ​റ്റാ​യ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​ച​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച​തി​നെ തു​ട​ര്‍ന്നാ​ണ്‌ അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ര്‍ക്കെ​തി​രെ കേ​സ് എ​ടു​ത്ത​തെ​ന്ന് മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:Fake NewsKuwait News
    News Summary - Spreading fake news- Three years in jail
