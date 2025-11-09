Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Nov 2025 11:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Nov 2025 11:10 AM IST

    ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച പ​ള്ളി​ക​ളി​ൽ മ​ഴ​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി​യു​ള്ള പ്ര​​ത്യേ​ക ന​മ​സ്കാ​രം ന​ട​ന്നു

    ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച പ​ള്ളി​ക​ളി​ൽ മ​ഴ​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി​യു​ള്ള പ്ര​​ത്യേ​ക ന​മ​സ്കാ​രം ന​ട​ന്നു
    പ​ള്ളി​ക​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന മ​ഴ​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി​യു​ള്ള പ്ര​​ത്യേ​ക ന​മ​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് പ​ള്ളി​ക​ളി​ൽ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച മ​ഴ​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി​യു​ള്ള പ്ര​​ത്യേ​ക ന​മ​സ്കാ​രം ന​ട​ന്നു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 10.30 ന് ​രാ​ജ്യ​വ്യാ​പ​ക​മാ​യി 125 പ​ള്ളി​ക​ളി​ൽ മ​ഴ തേ​ട​ൽ പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന ന​ട​ന്ന​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    വ​ര​ൾ​ച്ച​യു​ടെ സ​മ​യ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​ച​ക​ൻ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ച മാ​തൃ​ക​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ന​മ​സ്കാ​രം. വ​ര​ൾ​ച്ച​യി​ലും മ​ഴ​ക്കു​റ​വി​ലും മ​ഴ തേ​ട​ൽ പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന ഇ​സ്‍ലാം വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്താ​റു​ണ്ട്.

    ഇ​ത് പ്ര​വാ​ച​ക​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദി​ന്റെ ഒ​രു സു​ന്ന​ത്താ​യി ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Rainspecial prayersmosqes & madrasas
