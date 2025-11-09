Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 Nov 2025 11:10 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Nov 2025 11:10 AM IST
ശനിയാഴ്ച പള്ളികളിൽ മഴക്കുവേണ്ടിയുള്ള പ്രത്യേക നമസ്കാരം നടന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - Special prayers for rain were held in mosqe on Saturday.
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: രാജ്യത്ത് പള്ളികളിൽ ശനിയാഴ്ച മഴക്കുവേണ്ടിയുള്ള പ്രത്യേക നമസ്കാരം നടന്നു. ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10.30 ന് രാജ്യവ്യാപകമായി 125 പള്ളികളിൽ മഴ തേടൽ പ്രാർഥന നടന്നതായി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
വരൾച്ചയുടെ സമയത്ത് പ്രവാചകൻ നിർദേശിച്ച മാതൃകയുടെ ഭാഗമായാണ് നമസ്കാരം. വരൾച്ചയിലും മഴക്കുറവിലും മഴ തേടൽ പ്രാർഥന ഇസ്ലാം വിശ്വാസികൾ നടത്താറുണ്ട്.
ഇത് പ്രവാചകൻ മുഹമ്മദിന്റെ ഒരു സുന്നത്തായി കണക്കാക്കപ്പെടുന്നു.
