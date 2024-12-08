Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    8 Dec 2024 2:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    8 Dec 2024 2:32 AM GMT

    സ്പാ​ർ​ക്സ് എ​ഫ്.​സി ജ​ഴ്‌​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    സ്പാ​ർ​ക്സ് എ​ഫ്.​സി ജ​ഴ്‌​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം
    സ്പാ​ർ​ക്സ് എ​ഫ്.​സി ജഴ്‌​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം മം​ഗോ ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ റ​ഫീ​ഖ് അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പ്ര​മു​ഖ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ക്ല​ബ്ബാ​യ സ്പാ​ർ​ക്സ് എ​ഫ്.​സി​യു​ടെ 2024-25 സീ​സ​ണി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ജ​ഴ്‌​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്‌​തു. പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം മാം​ഗോ ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ റ​ഫീ​ഖ് അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    ക്ല​ബ് ഒ​ഫീ​ഷ്യ​ലു​ക​ളാ​യ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, ദി​ൽ​ഷാ​ദ്, നി​യാ​സ്, ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ ശ​രീ​ഫ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സ്പാ​ർ​ക്സ് ക്ല​ബ് 2010 മു​ത​ൽ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യി പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്തം നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ക്ല​ബ്ബാ​ണ്.

