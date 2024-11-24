Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Nov 2024 5:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Nov 2024 5:47 AM GMT

    സ്പ​ന്ദ​നം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    spandhanam
    സ്പ​ന്ദ​നം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സ്പ​ന്ദ​നം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ആ​ർ​ട്സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ 2025ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. മം​ഗ​ഫ് ഈ​റ്റ് ഇ​ല്ലം ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ബി​ജു ഭ​വ​ൻ​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: ബി​ജു ഭ​വ​ൻ​സ് (പ്ര​സി), ഉ​ത്ത​മ​ൻ (വൈ. ​പ്ര​സി), റെ​ജി​കു​മാ​ർ (സെ​ക്ര.), സ​ജി​ത്ത് (ജോ.​സെ​ക്ര), ഷീ​ന (ട്ര​ഷ), സ​ജി​നി (ജോ. ​ട്ര​ഷ), എ.​കെ. ഹു​സൈ​ൻ (മീ​ഡി​യ കോ ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ), ശോ​ഭ, മ​ഞ്ജു, ബി​ന്ദു, ഷ​ഹീ​ന, ആ​ശ, പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​രി, ജ​യേ​ഷ്, എ​ൽ​സ​മ്മ, മു​സ്ത​ഫ, ക​മ​റു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ, താ​ഹ മ​ജീ​ദ്, ഹ​നീ​ഫ (എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടീ​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ).

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsSpandanam Kuwait
    News Summary - Spandanam Kuwait Arts and Cultural Association
