Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightസ്പ​ന്ദ​നം...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 12 March 2026 7:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 March 2026 7:47 AM IST

    സ്പ​ന്ദ​നം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ചി​കി​ത്സ സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ്പ​ന്ദ​നം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ചി​കി​ത്സ സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സ്പ​ന്ദ​നം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നി​സേ​ഷ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യ കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി റെ​നീ​ഷ​ക്കാ​യ് മെ​ബ​ർ​ന്മാ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് സ​മാ​ഹ​രി​ച്ച ചി​കി​ത്സ സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി.

    വൃ​ക്ക​രോ​ഗ സം​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​യി അ​ദാ​ൻ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ൽ ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു റെ​നീ​ഷ. ചി​കി​ത്സ സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റ്റ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഉ​ത്ത​മ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. മം​ഗ​ഫി​ൽ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ സൂ​സ​ൻ ജോ​സ് പി.​ആ​ർ.​ഒ വ​സ​ന്ത​കു​മാ​രി, ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ​ജി​നി എ​ക്സി​ക്ക്യൂ​ട്ടീ​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ മി​നി, ജാ​ന​കി, സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സ​ന്നി​ഹ​രാ​യി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:newstransfersmedical assistanceSpandanamAssociation meet
    News Summary - Spandanam Association transfers medical assistance
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X