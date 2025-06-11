Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightസ്പ​ന്ദ​നം...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Jun 2025 12:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Jun 2025 12:39 PM IST

    സ്പ​ന്ദ​നം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ചി​കി​ത്സ സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ്പ​ന്ദ​നം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ചി​കി​ത്സ സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സ്പ​ന്ദ​നം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ചി​കി​ത്സ സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സ്പ​ന്ദ​നം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ക​ര​ൾ രോ​ഗി​യാ​യ മൂ​ന്ന് വ​യ​സു​ള്ള കു​ട്ടി​ക്കാ​യി സ​മാ​ഹ​രി​ച്ച ചി​കി​ത്സ സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ബി​ജു ഭ​വ​ൻ​സി​ന്റെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ൽ​ചേ​ർ​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ സ്പ​ന്ദ​നം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റി​ന് ഫ​ണ്ട്‌ കൈ​മാ​റി. വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഉ​ത്ത​മ​ൻ, താ​ഹ മ​ജീ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ സ​ജി​നി ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ബി​ന്ദു ഷാ​ഹി​ന, രാ​ധി​ക, ജ​യ, വ​സ​ന്ത, ജ​യ​കു​മാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:transfersgulfmedical assistanceSpandanam
    News Summary - Spandanam Association transfers medical assistance
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X