Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightസ്പ​ന്ദ​നം...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 11 March 2025 11:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 March 2025 11:01 AM IST

    സ്പ​ന്ദ​നം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ്പ​ന്ദ​നം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സ്പ​ന്ദ​നം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​ൽ​ സ​ത്താ​ർ കു​ന്നി​ൽ സംസാരിക്കുന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സ്പ​ന്ദ​നം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഹെ​വ​ൻ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ വി​രു​ന്ന് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ബി​ജു ഭ​വ​ൻ​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സ​ത്താ​ർ കു​ന്നി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. മ​നോ​ജ് മാ​വേ​ലി​ക്ക​ര പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന ബു​ദ്ധി​മു​ട്ടു​ക​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ ഉ​ത്ത​മ​ൻ, റെ​ജി​കു​മാ​ർ, സ​ജി​നി, ഹു​സൈ​ൻ, സ​ജി​ത്ത്, ശോ​ഭ, ബി​ന്ദു, മ​ഞ്ജു എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു.

    ഷീ​ന ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ഹ​നീ​ഫ, സ​തീ​ഷ്, ആ​ശ, ഷാ​ഹി​ന ,പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​രി, സി​ന്ധു​വീ​ണ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:iftarkuwaitnewsRamadan 2025
    News Summary - Spandanam Association Iftar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X